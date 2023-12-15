The development studio FNTASTIC has fired dozens of developers without notice after the disastrous launch of The Day Before , who therefore found themselves without work from morning to night. Furthermore, it seems that the management has always looked for scapegoats for its numerous mistakes.

The facts

On December 11, shortly after the announcement of the game's closure, FNTASTIC fired without warning all internal developers, whose resumes began to fill the Russian job posting platform HeadHunter.

According to the GameWorldObserver newspaper, at least 48 people linked to the study have updated their profiles in the last few days. Most of them are located in different Russian cities or even other countries and worked for FNTASTIC until December 2023.

Zombies aren't the biggest dangers in The Day Before

The Russian gaming publication Shazoo contacted several former FNTASTIC employees, including 3D animators, testers and engineers, who spoke about what happened, revealing that the dismissals were communicated without any warning.

Not only that, because it turned out even before the closure, FNTASTIC was plagued by staff turnover and internal communication and security problems. Eduard Gotovtsev, one of the firm's founders, and other managers were “always looking for scapegoats” among the workers, whom they fired as soon as the slightest disagreement with their decisions was expressed.

“We tried to make a good game, but so many ideas were rejected and thrown away, as was the result of our work and all the hours spent creating the game,” explained a former employee, who wished to remain anonymous. “Sometimes we had to redo things from scratch because of layoffs. Once a graphic designer even deleted everything he had done in two months of work and took it with him because he had been fired.”

Some developers fear that putting FNTASTIC in their CV may have negative implications, because they are not proud of having worked in the firm. Be that as it may, it seems that at least they will be paid for the days worked in December, as well as for another two months. They will also receive unemployment.

If you want to know more about the whole thing, read our special dedicated to The Day Before case.