Fntastic, developer of zombie MMO The Day Before, has apologized for its marketing ahead of the game’s release later this week.

The developer shared a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, addressed to future players, supporters, and people who “didn’t believe in us.”

To the latter, Fntastic said: “We made this game for you, too. We accept any kind of criticism and don’t hold a grudge against you.”



It continued: “Please forgive us for not doing the best marketing and teasers. We learn something new and improve ourselves every single day.

“Please don’t accuse us of scamming; that’s not true. We didn’t take a penny from anyone.

“Please don’t accuse us of asset flip; that’s not true too. Our team worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality.

“Please don’t underestimate our work; it wasn’t easy. We are like you; we worked hard. And we’re incredibly happy that our game will finally see the light of day for everyone to explore.”

The statement aims to set the record straight ahead of the release of The Day Before on 7th December.

The game’s development was embroiled in controversy. Following multiple delays and minimal information on the MMO, Fntastic was forced to rebuff suggestions the game was a scam. That followed criticism the studio had employed unpaid volunteers.

Later in 2023, the game was removed from Steam following a bizarre trademark dispute with a calendar app of the same name.

The Day Before will be released on Steam in early access priced at $39.