Fntastic has revealed that it will publish a beta Of The Day Before before the game’s launch on PC, also reiterating that the release date remains fixed at 10 November 2023 and will not be further delayed.

As reported by the PCGamesN portal, the announcement was made via the game’s official Discord server, where the development team promised that the beta will arrive later in the year, without however offering precise timings.

Also at the launch The Day Before “it should be on Steam“. As we know in February the game was removed from the Valve store due to a dispute related to the trademark. In short, it seems that the Fntastic team is quite confident of solving the problem in a short time.

“We know that many of you have been eagerly awaiting the release of this game and we want to thank you for your patience and support throughout the development process. We have worked hard to ensure that the game meets our high standards and we are confident that it will be worth the wait,” reads the post posted to The Day Before Discord server by admin “Kentain.”

“As we get closer to the release date, we will be conducting a beta for the game. This will give players the opportunity to try the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product.”

“And for those wondering if the game will be on Steam, should it be on Steam, yes. The team is working on it.”