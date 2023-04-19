The Day Before developer Fntastic has re-emerged with news of a beta test for its highly-anticipated but held-up zombie MMO, ahead of a full release on 10th November.

As a reminder, The Day Before was originally meant to release in March, before its launch was delayed. In a bizarre series of events, it transpired that Fntastic had failed to trademark the game’s name, which had since been contested by the company behind a calendar app. All traces of the game were subsequently removed from Steam and since then, very little has been heard at all.

The Day Before trailer shows 10 minutes of gameplay.

The Day Before has now reemerged, however, with word from an administrator on the game’s official Discord that a beta is now in the pipeline.

The Fantasic spokesperson, known as Kentain, had the following to say:

“We understand that many of you have been eagerly waiting for the release of this game, and we want to thank you for your patience and support throughout the development process… We have been working hard to ensure that the game meets our high standards , and we are confident that it will be worth the wait.”

Kentain went on to say the team will be conducting a beta test for the game “closer to the release date”, although they did not provide a timeframe for this.

“This will give players the opportunity to try out the game before it is released and provide valuable feedback that we can use to improve the final product,” Kentain wrote, before adding:

“And for those wondering if the game gonna be on Steam it should be on Steam yes team is working on it.”

Kentain then assured those still anticipating the game, The Day Before will officially release on 10th November, “without further delay”.

Earlier this year, Fantastic faced criticism for its lack of transparency, with many suggesting that The Day Before was all some kind of scam.

The developer went on to rebuff these claims, stating: “When the game comes out, people will finally see the truth.”