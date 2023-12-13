The saga continues Fantastic, the development team behind The Day Before who released and immediately abandoned the game. As we had already reported, it turned out that The Wild Eights – a game previously developed by Fntastic – had undergone a change: the developer had been renamed to Eight Points. This made Fntastic's situation even more suspicious. Now, however, let's find out what really happened.

HypeTrain Digital, the publisher of The Wild Eight, addressed concerns about the game's developer name change in a statement published by Eurogamer. According to the publisher, the change was made after the game started receiving a massive amount of negative reviews.

“Fantastic was it original developer of The Wild Eightbut after releasing the game in Early Access, the developers decided to stop work on the project for internal studio reasons,” the publisher said.

“After the release of The Day Before on December 7, 2023, a wave of negative reviews began for The Wild Eight, unrelated to the game itself but associated with the original development studio, Fntastic. Yesterday we decided to remove any references to the developer Fntastic from the game page.”