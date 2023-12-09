According to the developers of The Day Before , Nobody likes journalists . The statement was not made through some post on social networks or in some secret chat, but by reading what was written on one of the bulletproof vests present in the game.

Nobody likes broken games

In short, the developers of The Day Before will certainly have had a grudge with the press, guilty of having described the game for what it was well in advance. So the anti-journalist phrase appears on one of the bulletproof vests, the “Press Armor”. To read it, just hover the cursor over it.

The full sentence of the item description reads: “Sure, you can hope for a little sympathy, but honestly, no one likes journalists.”

In reality, the “Press Armor” is given to journalists who work in sensitive areas, such as war, where their lives are potentially at risk. A phrase like that is therefore not in the greatest taste, but it was difficult to expect anything else from FNTASTIC, considering how it has handled the game so far.