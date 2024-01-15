There's a week to go closure definitive of the servers of The Day Before the media case has died down, the players have now abandoned it completely, but there is still one who continues to play it tirelessly, so much so that it has attracted the attention of the community.

He goes alone in the night, if you meet him he's very scary.

After the scandal surrounding it, The Day Before lost all its players, reaching zero seventeen days after launch. That is, almost 0, because there is still someone who believes it.

In reality it is not clear who it is. It could be a former employee of the development studio, Fantastic, a gamer who can't read and hasn't yet been able to understand why no one connects anymore, or a YouTuber who is recording videos repeatedly to create a series dedicated to the gaming apocalypse. After all, being alone in a world full of zombies must have its charm.

For now, the identity of this modern-day hero is still unknown. Maybe one day he will emerge into legend.

Meanwhile, we remind you that The Day Before was released after years of controversy, ending up turning out to be a completely different game than promised. It was basically a bad extraction shooter instead of being a MMO. The development studio announced the end of the game four days after launch, with Steam granting refunds to all those who purchased it, despite having exceeded the deadline for doing so (two hours of gameplay).