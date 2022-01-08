The Day Before was shown with a gameplay trailer taken from the version PC of the game with NVIDIA RTX active, therefore the highest possible visual quality.

Announced exactly a year ago, The Day Before is an MMO-style survival similar in some ways to Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division, set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombie.

In video we can observe the impact of the effects guaranteed by the NVIDIA RTX video cards on the PC version of the game, with a ray tracing able to substantially enrich the image between reflections, lights and shadows.

That’s not all: The Day Before will also support technology DLSS, which allows you to optimize performance based on hardware and achieve high frame rates even at higher resolutions thanks to artificial intelligence.

The title is set for release on June 21 on PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions scheduled for later this year.