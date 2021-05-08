Not for being known, the story stops being interesting. As in the umpteenth replay on TV of Pretty woman, Life imprisonment or Brian’s life, that if you find them in command, you stay, that of Arda Turan and the linesman in an Atlético-Barça could fill a hundred hours of a Turkish novel. The Boot Is In The Air could be titled. Even today it is a recurring meme. Because the day that Burn turan lost his mind It is already part of the newspaper archive of the clashes between Atlético and Barça, such as that comeback against Romario or the one that Agüero and Forlán starred in years later. Even if for something very different.

It happened after that goal by Godín that gave Atlético a Liga eighteen years after the double. Just the following season. Atlético and Barcelona they were in the Copa del Rey. Quarter finals. 2014-15. The goal of Godín and the annulled to Messi pending. The other great classic of Spanish football. Barcelona would pass in the tie. 1-0 at the Camp Nou, 2-3 later at the Calderón. But nobody remembers that result. What will never be forgotten, however, is Arda’s boot.

Gabi, Alves, the linesman and the boot

If at rest, the match referee, Jesus Gil Manzano, expelled Gabi, The Cap, for a double yellow card, for addressing him when they met “in the changing room tunnel.” “Pointing at me with the index finger at the same time that he made a technical observation”, the referee would narrate. New paragraph. Turk’s turn. “Minute 48: Turan Arda was cautioned for the following reason: throwing his boot off the pitch as a sign of disagreement“What is behind the technical and aseptic language is that Arda received a foul from Alves that was not whistled. A foul that was not whistled after which, the Turk, to show his anger, did not come up with anything other than catch that boot that Alves had taken from him in the game, aim for the lineman and throw, hot doll, like in the fairs, to diana: the man in black was the white man. Yellow. Shortly after, by the way, he would pack his suitcase to go to the team in front of him that night with the boot. But that is another story, also known, also a novel and memes. Because, unfortunately for the Turk, he had no final disney.