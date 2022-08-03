Surely many remember the harangues of an angry López Obrador, in squares and towns throughout the country, in which he ranted against the governments of Calderón and Peña for an alleged surrender to the United States governments.

Others may remember the book entitled: Hey Trump!, in which AMLO demanded respect from migrants and promised that, in his presidency, he would not allow them to be treated as outcasts of a colony.

And without a doubt, in the memory of many is the promise of an incipient President López, who boasted that in his government, migrants from the south of the continent would be welcome in Mexico, accompanied on their way to the American dream, and he even promised them that here they would have job.

In the end, everything turned out to be talk; deceitful montage that ended in an embarrassing submission by Obrador to Donald Trump.

The neighborhood bully ended up “with his tail between his legs”, becoming one of Trump’s greatest lackeys, the former president of the United States who boasts and proclaims the way in which he “folded” the “little lamb” that López Obrador became. .

But if there was any doubt about the sad day that Obrador “bowed down” in front of Trump, the most recent book by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and, at the time, the former US president’s main adviser, appeared in the bookstores of the neighboring country to the north.

In the book, Jared reveals shameful passages of how AMLO aligns himself with Trump’s wishes.

He relates, for example, that in a meeting with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he explained Trump’s plan in the López government: “Our relationship is going to be very simple. Pay attention to this data (the number of illegal crossings on the border of Mexico and the US– if it goes up, we are going to have problems. If it goes down, you will have an incredible partner here, who will help you with any priority that you have.

Jared says that AMLO agreed to the pact, after he himself warned him of the dangers of confronting the US president — at a dinner on March 19, 2019 –, where he told him that Trump “could retaliate.”

And so the quote ends: “The trick worked, I told him (Trump): the foreign minister showed me his cards, Mexico will bend.”

And, in effect, López Obrador doubled down and ordered a wall of 25,000 military elements to prevent the flow of migrants to the US…

And where was the arrogant, quarrelsome and bravado López Obrador? Yes, he became the laughing stock of the world.

But there is more, just yesterday, the Editorial Board of The Washington Post published an editorial in which it applauds the strength of President Joe Biden in the face of the nonsense of the Mexican president.

Here is an excerpt from the editorial: “The energy policy of President López Obrador (AMLO) gives the United States (USA) no choice but to back down in the face of pressure for greater control over energy markets, to the point of violating the terms of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada”.

Then, The Washington Post recommends President Obrador the following: “The US and Mexico have many problems to deal with, such as the pandemic, inflation, and the constant flow of migrants; however, it would be better for both countries if they could address these issues in an atmosphere of calm and mutual cooperation, without gratuitous irritations to this vital bilateral relationship”.

And he says that AMLO’s “irritation” will continue throughout his government and that it is the management “of a peculiar populist whose worldview is focused on restoring what he misunderstands as the lost glory of Mexico’s nationalized oil industry.”

He then warns: “the possible violation of the terms of the T-MEC could make the Joe Biden government have no choice but to back down (which) is especially useless and unfortunate given that the main victims of the Mexican government’s policies are probably Mexican consumers and companies, who will have to pay more for energy”.

And in the end, the influential North American newspaper censures Obrador for his mockery of the threat of business partners to go to the T-MEC dispute panels.

He says so: “This was especially inappropriate and sinister, in the context of other recent outbreaks in which the Mexican president has called domestic critics ‘traitors’.”

And what was the response of the Mexican president to one more of his ridicule in front of the world?

That López sent a letter yesterday to his counterpart in the United States, Joe Biden, where he warns him that he will defend his energy strategy and that he will always seek a good neighbor, but without failing in the sovereignty of the countries. He asks Biden that Mexico not be treated as a colony.

This is how he exposed it from his “morning”.

“Now that there is this difference, due to the interpretation of our energy sovereignty, today I am sending a letter to President Biden on this issue, in a very respectful way. First, I want the letter to reach the president and we have to take care that the relationship is good, but that they do not treat us or let us be treated as a colony, because Mexico is an independent, free and sovereign country, “he said.

In short, once again we will see the Mexican president become a lackey of the United States governments.

Yes, in the face of the Biden government, López is everything that he questioned for decades in the public square; a lackey of the northern empire.

