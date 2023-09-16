Fernando Botero and Alfonso Cuarón met by chance in a small restaurant in Pietrasanta, in the northwest of Tuscany, Italy. Ana Piedad Jaramillo, a close friend of Botero, former director of the Museum of Antioquia and current director of the Medellín Book Festival, was present that night. “One day we were eating and suddenly people stopped being interested in Botero. The Mexican-British film director Alfonso Cuarón had arrived and the people in the restaurant began asking him for photos and autographs.” Botero, Jaramillo says, half-jealously joked: “Someone finally arrived to take away my fame.” At the end of the night, the director of Rome and Gravity and the sculptor of The woman smoking They ended up sitting, laughing and talking, at the same table.

Ana Piedad Jaramillo remembers the special moments she lived with the most universal Colombian artist in history, while attending a commemoration in Plaza Botero in Medellín, where hundreds of people from the city attended this Friday to celebrate his art and mourn his death. .

“I also remember the day we were walking through a small town in Tuscany and we passed by a gift shop where there were many pirate things from Botero: scarves, paintings, reproductions, clothes….” Botero had a deep fight against smuggling and piracy, but when he entered the place and was going to say something, the lady recognized him and rushed to thank him. Jaramillo, who witnessed the scene, remembers that the woman told Botero that thanks to him, his children had been able to study. Moved, the teacher, who died this Friday at the age of 91, smiled, hugged her and did not make any reproaches.

The two anecdotes reflect traits that are present in the work and personality of Fernando Botero. The sense of humor and generosity. They had met when he was a jury and curator of a call for a museum in Medellín and she was a journalist. “When I became director of the Museum of Antioquia, I looked for him and wrote to him. “She knew that she had just finished her work Viacrucis de ella, of 64 paintings and several drawings, and she wanted to exhibit it in the museum.” They began to have frequent correspondence by mail, he agreed to do the exhibition and then decided to donate it.

The reason for that gift, Jaramillo recalls, was that one night Botero dreamed that an angel told him to give his Stations of the Cross to the museum. That was his last major donation to the city. It was in 2012, when he was turning 80 years old. Maestro Botero not only donated the work, but also allowed it to be taken to various cities around the world. He was in Portugal, Chile, Panama and other countries.

When asked how she remembers Botero, Ana Piedad Jaramillo answers without hesitation: “He was a simple person. A generous man. Despite living in Greece, in Italy, in Monaco, he never left Medellín. He was always informed, he read the local news, he knew the writers, he knew what was going on.” He sponsored competitions for children, helped emerging artists, made donations. “I have artist friends to whom he gave scholarships to study.”

The last time she and Botero saw each other was in 2021. “I visited him in Monaco, in his studio; That day we talked a lot.” Jaramillo says that until the last week of his life, Fernando Botero was working in his studio on a series of watercolors. “It was a beautiful place, with a stunning view over the Mediterranean Sea.” The site had been donated to him years ago by Prince Rainier so that he could work there for life. He had another workshop in Greece and one to work on large formats in Pietrasanta. “One night that season he invited us to eat at a restaurant and when we arrived he commented ‘you know that the place is going to be full of my paintings, but if you come tomorrow there will be nothing, they will have been removed.’ They put them in because they know I booked.”

