They know him worldwide! Alejandro Sanz He is a Spanish balladeer with many years of experience. This experience has allowed him to be the protagonist of several tours that made him discover different countries despite the fact that not all of them speak Spanish as his native language. His music is so popular that he reached the Asian continent and they even translated one of his songs into a Korean version. This only shows how much the talent of the interpreter of “My friend” has permeated.

Peruvians enjoyed that hoarse voice on Thursday, April 20, in the show that he will give as part of his “Sanz en vivo” tour. On this occasion, we will tell you about the time a South Korean artist improvised one of his songs in full concert. What did the composer say? Next, we will give you all the details.

Korean group releases version of “And if it were her” in their language

In 2015, a video in which a Korean artist performed the song “Y si fuera ella” by Alejandro Sanz began to go viral. What caught the attention of the fans of the Spanish balladeer was that the song was in another language that they had never heard before. However, this did not prevent the sentiment with which the lyrics were chanted from being transmitted to the spectators of the concert.

Those in charge of carrying out the musical transformation were the k-pop group SHINee. In the images, you can see how the public vibrated with the presentation in the same way that the followers of the original author of the hit do. Apparently, music has its own language and crosses any barrier.

Who performed “What If It Was Her” in Korean?

Yes ok SHINee was in charge of the translation of the lyrics of “Y si fuera ella” and that the music fits into said version without losing the essence of the original lyrics, the interpreter who gave her voice, melancholy and sadness to sing with passion was the vocalist Kim Jong-hyun from the k-pop band. Said hit was included in his album “The shine world” and captivated his fans.

This boyband was founded in 2008 and since then it has dazzled its followers. In total, there were five members who joined until December 2017, since the vocalist we are talking about lost his life. From that interpretation, the song is fondly remembered by fans of the Spanish and the South Korean group.

What did Alejandro Sanz say about the new version?

The Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz was not left with the desire to appreciate the work of young Koreans, since that also made their work recognized in more spaces where there is a language barrier due to the difference in languages. In this sense, he took the opportunity to make a post on his Instagram account to pay tribute to the disappeared Kim Jong-hyun almost three years after his departure.

In his post he shared the video and a dedication: “When we speak in music, everyone understands“. The theme in Spanish is called “Y si fuera ella”, but in Korean it is “Hyeya”.

