Free beer. All you can take at no cost. Sounds provocative, right? But unfortunately not everything is always as good as it seems. This was one of the lessons left 200 years ago by a flood of beer that took over the entire city of London. More than a million liters poured through the streets, taking the lives of eight people and destroying everything around them.

The story has had different versions. From acts of debauchery where drunks and thieves took advantage of the situation, to tragic stories where the culprits could have been some factory workers. But the truth is that thanks to the official reports of the time, the compilation of the press by some historians and several academic articles, we finally have a more concrete and precise version of the events.

It all started on a quiet afternoon Monday October 17, 1814, when a vat of beer exploded. But to understand a little better why this happened, it is necessary to go back to 1809, when Sir Henry Meux, owner of the great ‘Brewery Meux’, bought the ‘Horse Shoe’ brewery, which was founded at the beginning of the reign of the King George III and was very famous because it produced more than 100,000 barrels each year.

The tank released most of the beer instantly, and the surge blew through the walls of the brewery.

This was on the corner of Great Russell Street and Tottenham Court Road, and in turn bordered the St Giles Rookery slum, an area of ​​poverty and vice that inspired William Hogarth’s ‘Gin Lane’.

There Meux built a fermentation tank suitable for storing 20,000 imperial barrels of ‘Only Porter’ beer, which is characterized by its dark and thick color. This was almost seven meters high and was reinforced with eighty tons of iron rings, to avoid any disaster.Question that did not work and, on the contrary, caused one of the most remembered tragedies in England.

The Malt Tragedy

In the St Giles Rookery slum, prostitutes, Irish migrants and low-income people lived together.

Returning to the starting point of the disaster, it was 4:00 in the afternoon, when shift employee George Crick saw how one of the steel bands had slipped. According to his statements, he was on a platform about 30 feet above the tub when it exploded. Hearing the loud noise, he ran to the warehouse to see what had happened. The pressure had been so great that it had managed to break even more barrels.causing almost a million liters of hot malt and beer to be wasted.

The force of the liquid destroyed the rear wall of the brewery, causing the first damage to be in Great Russell Street, when the bricks from the factory fell on the roofs of the houses. Afterwards, the backlash was felt in the closed street of New Street, where Hannah Banfield, a four-year-old girl, was having tea with her mother, Mary. Both were dragged and drowned, along with another little girl from a nearby house, Sarah Bates, three years old.

The hot liquid, mixed with the effervescent beer, began to run uncontrollably through the streetsrapidly reaching the St Giles Rookery area, flooding the cellars of the houses and the depressed that were there.

In one of them, an Irish family was watching over a three-year-old boy. Anne Saville, her mother, was one of those who died, along with four other mourners: Mary Mulvey and Thomas Murry (her three-year-old son), Elizabeth Smith, 27, and Catherine Butler, 65.

Other affected people managed to survive by climbing the roofs of their homes, standing on the furniture or miraculously, since they had managed to escape from the passage of the strong current.

“Suddenly, I was swept away at high speed by a torrent that rushed at me so suddenly that it almost took my breath away.”, wrote an anonymous American in an account published some 20 years later in ‘The Knickerbocker’.

An act of God?



An anonymous statement in The Morning Post newspaper said this could have been foreseen. “I have always held it to be my firm opinion that the many breweries and distilleries in this city… they are very dangerous establishments and should not be allowed to stay in the heart of the city“, wrote.

And in fact, more than expected, perhaps some actions could have been taken. In the investigations carried out by the Police at the time, they found that George Crick had already presented these reports previously. Steel bands that used to slip were common failures within the plant.

When the tanks were empty and the beer dried up, the loss count was made. All the victims had been women and children between the ages of three and 65.

Beer historian Martyn Cornell told ‘CBC’s Carol Off that rumors about eager beer drinkers flocking to the scene had no proof. Initially the press could have been sensationalist about it, but they never really told that people went out to collect beer in pots and pans.

In fact, he also declared that the press had reported total calm and that, on the contrary, the rescuers had asked for total silence, in order to listen to those who had been left under the rubble.

Meux’s Horseshoe Brewery c1880 that stood on the corner of Tottenham Court Road, and New Oxford Street, (where the Dominion Theater now stands. ) It covered nearly four acres, producing ale, porter and stout, and employed 150 people and fifty horses.#socialhistory pic.twitter.com/iPgmdqU4aq — Historygirl (@janeyellene) January 4, 2021

At the time, the newspaper ‘The Morning Post’ said that it had been one of the most devastating tragedies, comparing it to the scenes of an earthquake or fire. Days later, the police opened an investigation.

The reports that had been made, various statements and especially Crick’s testimony were compiled. In the end, It was concluded that it had been a fortuitous event and that those who had lost their lives had been due to an unfortunate accident.



For this reason and under the argument that it could also be considered an ‘act of God’, the company did not have to pay any compensation or fine. What’s more, in the end the state gave him a refund for the special tax they had paid to produce the beer they had lost.

Today where the plant used to be, you can find the Dominion Theatre. The plant moved in 1921 and just two years later, one of the most famous theaters in London took place.

