The day 4 days a week in a foundation that promotes renewables: “It is feasible and recommended”

The working day of four days a week, with 32 hours of weekly work, “it is possible, is feasible and recommended.” They are the words of Fernando Ferrando, president of the Renewable Foundation, entity of the Third Sector that implemented this option in July 2023 and has presented a report on Wednesday in Madrid analyzing this experience.

The publication, ‘four -day work week: a social, environmental and institutional commitment’, documents how the first year of implementation has gone in this entity, which has a template of ten people, with positive results: more productivity; a reduction in the ecological footprint linked to energy consumption, which has fallen “markedly”, with a drop in electricity consumption of 26%; and better quality of life of workers. “The change of labor model has been beneficial in practically all aspects,” according to the Foundation.

Ferrando, former director of Endesa, has presided since 2017 this profit foundation created in 2010. The head of the Foundation, who advised Yolanda Díaz for the elaboration of the Electoral Program of Sumar (the Vice President and Minister of Labor has extended the Report under the title “Fight for time”), explained that the energy is a sector “in vogue” with “great job offer” and that, before implementing this Day, verified that there was “a high rotation of people with superior and postgraduate degree.”

“We had to analyze what the motivations were and what should be the development of the foundation.” They wanted to “retain talent” and foster the “maximum possible” the “engagement“And the” sense of belonging “of the template. In July 2023, the Board of Trustees decided to implement the four -day work week “without salary reduction, accompanied by a support plan in the use of public transport to go to work.”

Ferrando has recognized that this experience “is not generalized for now”, but “for many companies and institutions.” “We are seeing the goal of reducing a day to 37.5 hours and we have gone further.” “As an entity of the Third Sector we have the obligation to be disruptive and ambitious in the implementation of this type of initiatives.”

“If this had not been born from the Board of Trustees, we are aware that it would have been very difficult to carry it out.” That in a company is proposed by a union or workers entails a “high degree of difficulty.” In his opinion, “it is an initiative that will have a future” and a “great step” that “can help other institutions and companies that want to carry it out.” “It is not a matter of goodism”, because “for the company there has been no harmful element.”

In this year and a half, Ferrando explained, “there has been no rotation in the team, we have retained talent”, “people who have not done so” have been incorporated by working conditions “and has improved” the sense of belonging. ”

The director of the Foundation, Raquel Paule, explained that when implementing this day the first doubt was “how to legalize this when there is no legislation that contemplates it.” An additional agreement was chosen to the contract signed all the workers. For the seven who are in Madrid, teleworking one day a week was reduced (before there were two), with three office assistance.

To “to get the same volume of work” with less hours, an intranet was implemented with all the information to develop the day to day in a structured way, with deadlines and objectives, and an online document to work in parallel. “It was the day to day that was teaching us.”

“More efficient”

Now “we use the time in a much more operational, more strategic, more efficient way.” There are four days “much more intense than they were before. We are much more concentrated. ” Have Friday, Saturday and Sunday “give you time to rest.” On Friday “it gives a lot of margin to solve many personal issues” that previously involved “a fairly high wear.” “We have established the mantra that when you are at work, you are at work.”

The result is that the level of productivity has increased: to prepare 13 reports a year have passed to 16; and the number of articles has grown from 28 to 36. They have organized three more events than in the previous period; to participate in 98 events to 127, and with more European activities. The same research projects have been completed, five. The quality of work “has not been compromised at all.” People “are much more formed, the level of belonging has increased,” said Paule.

Good results have allowed the foundation to make new hiring to reinforce the team. During the first year of four -day work week a person was hired and in the last three months two other hiring have been made.

On a personal level, an anonymous survey of workers reflected that for 60% it has “greatly improved the conciliation between working and personal life.” 90% spend more quality “with family and friends. They have enhanced their training and professional development, they carry out more physical activity, and all claim that it has been “very good for the development of mental health.” “For us, the four -day week has been a before and after.”

The experience, says the report, “not only has the productivity and efficiency of employees increased. The environmental impact of the displacements associated with work has been reduced and improved labor well -being and social and family reconciliation, benefits that are strengthening the ability of the foundation to achieve the objective of promoting the change of energy model, in addition to contributing to creating A healthier, solid and sustainable work environment. ”

As for staff holidays, they have been organized so that the foundation’s office has remained open throughout the year, except holidays and weekends. The 30 calendar days of vacations that correspond to each worker have enjoyed them also counting on Fridays.

The current team of the Renewable Foundation is composed of ten professionals from various disciplines, including scientists, engineers and communication and training specialists. Of these, nine work full time (32 hours per week, from Monday to Thursday) and one part -time (16 hours per week). The template is equitably divided in gender, with 50% of women and 50% of men, with an average age of 30 years.