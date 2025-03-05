Wednesday of happiness For European markets, but especially for the German stock market, animated by the last decision of the Bundestag to increase spending in the nation, a measure highly anticipated by markets in the face of the weakness of this economy. Given this, the German reference index, the DAX, is recorded a 3.4% rise in the session, compared to the increases of around 2% that have noted their counterparts of the old continent. This new climb leaves the selective to 0.3% of its historical maximumswhich marked at 23,147 points earlier this week. The rest of the region’s bags have been infected by euphoria.

This daily rise in the German stock market has been the highest since October of the year 2022, in which it reached 3.8% rise and that brings the 16% ascent index this 2025. And, in less than three months, 15.9% is already noted, while, at its escalation last year, it accumulates 17% increase. The German stock market had been clearly driven by the celebration of elections in the country, which resulted for investors as a sign that the winner of the urns would bet on investing in Germany and a impulse which seems necessary for the engine from Europe again grab speed.

Vontobel portfolio manager Felipe Villarroel says “Both figures and attitude change are significant. As we have sustained in the past, Germany needs to invest more and save less, and compared to its G7 counterparts is in the rare position of having a wide margin to do so. “” Although more details are needed to properly evaluate the impact of changes in the economy and what could be the fiscal deficit, at first sight it seems that most of the potential impact on growth will be felt with some delay, since the investment takes it into material. Villaroel points out, noting that “an approximate estimate of JP Morgan suggested that the deficit could reach 5.5% of GDP.”

Among the firms that have been more favored by the new political news highlights the 17.5% that the Heidelberg Materials cement is noted, one of the most important globally. Banking is also one of the most favored sectors, with entities such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, revaluing 12.4% and 11% respectively in just one day. Meanwhile, Basf chemistry became a 10.7% ascent, followed by the Siemens engineering multinational, which managed to write down 8.6% ascent.

The rest of Europe

Meanwhile, the rest of Europe tries to follow the rhythm, although with a little slower bars. The European reference, the Eurostoxx 50, together with the Milan Stock Exchange, the FTSE MIB, were noted 2% respectively throughout the session. This leaves both indices with annual increases above 12%, in the case of the continental selective exceeds 12.1%, compared to the 12.7%that the Italian reaches. In this way, Eurostoxx 50 is less than 1% of recovering its Historic maximums: the 5,540 points, levels above old bubble stops Puntocom.

For its part, CAC 40 advances 1.6% in this session, pushing its annual price until the double rise digit, so it manages to score 10.7% so far this year, compared to 9% with which it closed the Mars session. Although the Spanish bag is one of the least bulls of the day, with 1.4%, Its increase in the year is the second largest in the entire continent, reaching 14% revaluation. Meanwhile, the British 100 FTSE yields slightly In the session and get 7.1% ascent in the year.

These promotions arrived after a session of generalized corrections in the bags on both sides of the Atlantic, although especially in this bankby the last wave of tariffs to imported goods, which will also impose agricultural products. And despite the fact that Wall Street began the session with light climbs, at the close of the European session they turned around and quoted with light losses, the most marked was of the reference, the S&P 500, with a 0.4% assignment. In the year the prevailing trend is that of the bassists, with The Nasdaq leading the descents, which exceeded 3.2% at the close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 yielded 2.2% this year and Dow Jones endured positively, with 0.2%.

The Euro at July 2024

For its part, the euro has seen a 4% revaluation this week, which with the last push of Germany led to the exchange rate against the dollar at 1,076 green tickets. These are levels not seen for the European currency since July 2024, which moves parity expectations between both currencies, which began to be made echo in the parques last year.

And if compared to the data in which it starts this year, at $ 1,0356, this is a rise above 4%. In addition, at the beginning of January, the dollar achieved its greatest strengthening against the supranational currency, leaving the change in 1,024, levels not seen since November of the year 2022.