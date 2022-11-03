The imagination and its ability to simulate facts and events is launched when it is time to fill in remote periods in which the evidence of hominid action is as scarce as non-existent.

It has always been difficult to resist the temptation to speculate on stories that might have happened. There have been times in human history when all evidence of life has been a tooth or some carved stone tool. For this reason, composing the scene and the action from these findings is the closest thing to recomposing a film from a frame.

Because of this, professors David Graeber and David Wengrow argue that when scientists take it for granted that they know more than they really do, their explanations are closer to biblical narratives than to the scientific method. Graeber and Wengrow explain it at the beginning of their monumental work The Dawn of Everything (Ariel, 2022), a recently published essay in Spanish; An anthropological study full of archaeological references that comes to dismantle the foundational story rooted in our unconscious since the times of the Enlightenment, the same story that maintains that, the more complex social relations, the less freedom and less equality.

Both Rousseau and Hobbes are dismantled in this book and, with it, everything that concerns the hypotheses that have been developing in any of the directions, be it that of the noble savage or that of man as a wolf for his fellow men.

All in all, the work presented by Graeber and Wengrow goes beyond the limits of social science to take us back to the time of the dinosaurs, long before the dinosaur became a quintessential modernist animal, according to the famous American art professor WJT Mitchell, when he recalled that in Shakespeare’s time there was no news of its existence.

Because Prehistory arrived in 1858 with the geologist William Pengelly and the discovery of flint axes along with bones of extinct species in Brixham Cave, in Devon, England. The finding came to show that the human being is an ancient animal, although not as ancient as the world. The publication of The origin of speciesalmost at the same time, came to reinforce the scientific development applied to the study of Prehistory, consolidating its specialization.

Apart from this relatively modern discovery, our imagination has been overwhelmed by discoveries such as that of the mitochondrial Eve at the end of the 1980s, which opened up the possibility of imagining that she was the first woman of our species to live in a scenario similar to that of the biblical story with its Garden of Eden. But nothing further, as the authors of the dawn of everythingwho dismantle the fact that the aforementioned mitochondrial Eve was the only woman alive at the time of her existence and, therefore, the only woman who had offspring.

According to their book, the human being did not have a common ancestry and although it is true that our origin took place in Africa, the first populations were more diverse than our imagination can reach. Our biological ancestors were distributed throughout the African continent, from Morocco to the Cape of Good Hope.

From here, we can close our eyes and open to the imagination its possibility of creating new realities that cover more than three million years. The book signed by Graeber and Wengrow is the appropriate tool.

