She announced her engagement on Instagramsocial network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) on the night of Monday, February 27, the daughter of the famous Russian singer Alexander Malinin Ustinya. The cost of her engagement ring became known to Moslenta – a 22-year-old girl was presented with a piece of jewelry for hundreds of thousands of rubles.

“I said yes”!” – she briefly signed the pictures, which show the groom’s gift. The girl does not disclose the identity of her chosen one.

The cost of the Graff brand ring with diamonds of 0.72 carats is disclosed on site companies – 11 thousand dollars (almost 822 thousand rubles).

“An exquisite pear-shaped Icon ring with a total of 2.00 carats of pavé diamond, showing a certified pear-shaped diamond of 0.70 carats,” the item’s description reads.

Earlier it became known about the way to quickly get married in Moscow. Non-ceremonial registration of marriage can be carried out in 136 city centers of public services “My Documents”.