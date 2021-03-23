The daughter of fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin, Galina, spoke about her father’s fight with cancer in an interview with Peopletalk.

She stated that the fashion designer feels great and is in a working mood. “In fact, we knew from the very beginning that everything would be fine with him. You can call it a flair or just a sign, but I never for a second lost hope that he would get out, ”Yudashkina said.

In February, Yudashkin said that he has been fighting cancer for several years. The fashion designer admitted that he had headaches five years ago. He checked his health every year in Los Angeles, but it was in 2016 that he missed a visit to the clinic. The pain intensified, and Yudashkin was advised to contact the Burdenko center. CT and MRI scans showed he had cancer.

Relatives of Yudashkin calmly took the news of his illness, the fashion designer continued to work. After a course of treatment, he now regularly deals with health.