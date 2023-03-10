How is little Lavinia? Wilma Facchinetti’s daughter received the correct diagnosis after 20 days of high fever

Wilma Facchinetti she is worried about her 7 year old daughter. Little Lavinia has had a very high fever for 20 days, she couldn’t even celebrate her birthday.

The influencer and wife of Francesco Facchinetti told on social media that Lavinia fell ill on February 18 and from that day she has the fever at 40.

The words of Wilma Facchinetti

Fever at 40 since February 18 with 4 day remission last week.

She underwent several tests before receiving the right diagnosis. Exams that immediately ruled out Covid, Australian flu or human respiratory syncytial virus.

Chest X-ray indicated mild bronchitis. Urine however is ok.

Wilma Facchinetti awaited the results of the analyses, even though she already knew what to expect. Eventually, her suspicions were confirmed: mononucleosis.

Positive for mononucleosis. But in the ultrasound an unexpected surprise. Plus enlarged liver and spleen, cholecystitis, fluid effusion. More exams today.

Best wishes from dad Francesco Facchinetti

Little Lavinia was born in 2016, on International Women’s Day. A few days ago, the beautiful ones arrived from her social networks best wishes from father Francesco Facchinetti:

Best wishes love! You were born on Women’s Day, not by chance… you had very small hands. You have the strength, gentleness, lightheartedness and determination, imagination and resourcefulness that will make you a great Woman. Dad loves you madly and lives for you…forever. Happy birthday Liv ❤️.

Francesco Facchinetti is the father of three children. Myborn in 2011 from his previous relationship with Alessia Marcuzzi and two children born of love with Wilma Helena Faissol: Lion born in 2014 and Lavinia born in 2016. They are joined by their stepdaughter Charlotteborn from a previous relationship of his wife Wilma.

The affection that little Lavinia is receiving is a lot and the followers can’t wait to read new positive updates about his health, after the correct diagnosis finally came.