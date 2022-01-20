The seventh daughter of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently at the center of a scandal over a party at his residence during the lockdown, fell ill with a severe form of coronavirus at the age of five weeks. This is reported Daily Mail with a link to the source.

According to the publication, due to the illness of his daughter, Johnson canceled a visit to the vaccination center for COVID-19. According to Daily Mail interlocutors, the daughter of the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Symonds, named Romy Iris Charlotte, is already on the mend, although she endured the disease extremely hard.

Earlier it became known that Boris Johnson violated the rules of self-isolation when he showed the first symptoms of coronavirus. As reported in the Times newspaper, the head of the British government had a bad cough, but he continued to hold working meetings.

The party at Johnson’s residence became known on December 20, 2021. Then The Guardian published a picture showing Johnson and his wife Carrie sitting at the table. Next to them, without maintaining social distance, there are two more people. In addition, a group of people can be seen on the lawn, gathered around another table with alcohol.