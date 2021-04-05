The daughter of the participant of the TV show “The Last Hero” Alexander Matveyev, who was accused of harassment by his fellow tribesmen, defended her father from the attacks of the audience. In his Instagram a girl named Daria scolded TV presenter Yana Troyanova, as well as the rest of the creators of the project.

At the beginning of the message, Daria accused the producers of the TV-3 channel, on which the show is aired, of “playing too much”.

“A few days ago, my dad, Alexander Matveev, ended up in a hospital bed. At the moment he is lying under a dropper, defeated by the stupid meanness, inhumanity and rudeness of the “Last Hero” project and its host Yana Troyanova, “the girl wrote.

According to the daughter of 61-year-old Matveyev, his family has been “living like hell for a week”, because every day there are a lot of rude comments about Alexander on the Internet.

“You trampled on a man, just destroyed him! For what?! For the sake of a dirty rating. For your own ambitions! But you completely forgot where there is a show, and where is real life with real people “, – said Daria, calling the scandal involving her father” sucked out of hand. ” She also praised all the “adequate” users who supported her father with kind words.

The scandal on “The Last Hero” erupted after the 20-year-old participant Anastasia Petrova, who knocked out of the project, said that Matveyev molested her and other girls. The presenter urged women not to remain silent and openly declare what is happening. She also criticized those who accused Petrova of trying to become famous.

Matveyev himself denied the accusations and called what was happening “stupidity.” After that, the man announced his decision to voluntarily leave the television project due to health problems.