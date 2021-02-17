The kidnapping of a young princess, daughter of the Emir of Dubai, has generated an uncomfortable diplomatic crisis between Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates. Princess Latifa launched a cry for help, through a video, from a bathroom of the royal mansion where, she says, is kidnapped by her own father, Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

“I am a hostage,” he denounced. His words were recorded in 2019, and on Tuesday night they were broadcast on the BBC network.

These are your first statements and since then nothing has been known about her. This is his fate, after he tried to escape a second time, with the help of a Frenchman and his Finnish coach, on a yacht from Oman. The ship was assaulted, in the middle of the waters of the Indian Ocean, and found arrested and drugged for an injection by the Indian special forces, in February 2015, to be sent to Dubai on a plane. India never commented on the episode.

Since then, her life was only known when the palace used the former president of Ireland and former UN Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, to prove that she was not kidnapped, under pressure from the international complaints. It was not true. Mrs Robinson was used by the regime, she reported, and especially by Princess Haya, one of the sheik’s six wives, who fled to London and divorced him last year to avoid the same fate as Latifa.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, emir of Dubai, and his wife, Princess Haya, in an image from 2017. Photo: EFE

The desperate video

Latifa’s voice was heard Tuesday in a video where she tells her story, in English with a British accent. “I am a hostage, I am in a village, which has become a prison. The windows are covered. There are five police officers outside and two police women inside the house and I can’t even go out for fresh air, “said the princess, daughter of one of the world’s great millionaires.

“I make the video from the bathroom because it is the only room in which I can speak. In the room where I sleep there is no key. I was punished. I don’t know what will happen to me. I spent three months in jail, after they kidnapped me, ”Latifa said in that video that was recorded almost two years ago but only now comes to light. For 9 months no one knows where the princess is kidnapped.

With some of the most famous stud farms in the world and a collection of thoroughbred horses, the Emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has huge investments in Great Britain and is a personal friend of Queen Elizabeth. In his biography six wives and 25 children are recorded.

Pressure on the British government

Now a diplomatic crisis arose between Great Britain and the Emirates in the face of the disappearance of Princess Latifa. But also in front of complaints from three of his ex-wives for mistreatment, the impossibility of seeing his children in Dubai, death threats from the Emir, attempted forced marriages of his sons and the disappearance of another of his daughters on the streets of Cambridge, under his orders.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that he is “Worried” about the disappearance of the princess from Dubai. Boris is awaiting the results of the UN investigation, after the “disturbing” images of the billionaire ruler’s daughter. In images shown on the BBC’s Panorama program, Sheikha Latifa bin Mohammed al-Maktoum says she is being detained against her will.

A December 2018 image shows Princess Latifa with former Irish President Mary Robinson in Dubai. Photo: AFP

Images are very difficult for the British government, when Dubai is one of its best clients and the Emir is a personal friend of the royal family. How not to act in front of a video in which a 36-year-old girl claims that she lives in a residence converted into a prison, which has led to calls for international intervention and to demand proof that she is still alive? The pressure on the British government it’s huge in these hours.

Johnson said Wednesday that he was “concerned” about Latifa’s situation. But that “the case was being investigated by the UN human rights commissioner.” “I think what we will do is wait and see how they do. We’ll be watching that, “Johnson said.

Earlier, UK Chancellor Dominic Raab stated that Latifa’s new videos, in which she said her father was holding her against her will, were “very disturbing”.

Raab told Sky News that it was “a very difficult case” and that the correct course of action is to follow any developments “closely” while the UN investigates the matter.

“You can only see the images … and see that there are very distressing images of a very difficult case … I think it’s worrying,” he said. “We always raise human rights issues with all our partners, including the UAE,” he continued.

“The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will follow up on what we have seen. We will be observing and monitoring it very closely,” the foreign minister added.

“People only on a human level want to see that she is alive and well. Of course, that is a natural instinct and we would certainly appreciate it,” Raab said.

When asked if the UK would impose sanctions to Dubai after the video, he replied: “It is not clear to me that there is evidence to back it up.”

In a separate interview with the BBC on Wednesday, Raab clarified: “Any criminal matter is legitimate for the police and they should investigate it without fear or favor.”

A view of the great buildings of Dubai. The emir is one of the world’s billionaires. Photo: EFE

Raab told the BBC that the UK and the UN would “follow up on the video.” The Dubai government has not commented.

The United Nations said it will raise the matter with the country. There is pressure to ban Sheik Mohammed from entering Britain and to inhibit his assets.

Secret messages

Latifa, what has twice tried to escape Dubai But she has been forcibly returned. She managed to record a series of secret messages, using a smuggled telephone from inside a village that, according to her, had “been turned into a prison.” The new video was broadcast on the BBC Panorama program.

“I have been here since then, for more than a year in solitary confinement. No access to medical help, no trial, no charges, nothing, “said Latifa in one of the messages to her friends, who recorded in the bathroom, the only room that she said could be locked. They managed to leak them to the world. “Every day I worry about my safety and the police threaten me that I will never see the sun again. I’m not sure here, “she continued.

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “concern” over the disappearance of the princess. Photo: REUTERS

“I can’t close the door to my room. There is no key, I put a bottle and some boxes underneath. So if someone opens the handle, it will make a loud sound and it will be like an alarm. So I stop talking. This is my situation now, “said the princess, in the images recorded in 2019.

The posts abruptly ceased last year, prompting her friends to seek media attention. When the British Chancellor was asked if he would require proof from Dubai that Latifa was still alive, Rabb said: “Given what we just saw, I think people only on a human level would want to see that she is alive and well.”

Reports of abuse

A UK family court accepted last year that Sheik Mohammed had twice forcibly returned Latifa to Dubai. She has done the same with another daughter, Shamsa, when she fled the family’s Sussex property in 2000, about whom nothing is known. They would have kidnapped her on the streets of Cambridge. No one else has seen it.

The court also proved that he had organized a campaign of bullying against his younger wife, the Jordanian princess Haya, who also fled Dubai with her two children for London for fear of dying.

She obtained a divorce in Great Britain and said that “the Latifa case was the one that had convinced her to flee Dubai in a private plane” so as not to suffer the same fate. Sheikh Mohammed said, at the time, that the trial told “only one side of the story” and threw threatening poems at his latest wife, who is a UN humanitarian ambassador.

The sheik has at least 25 children with 6 different women and three of them cannot see them. One of them told of her cruelties from Lebanon. They haven’t let her see her daughter since she was a baby and she couldn’t even attend her wedding.

Latifa’s last appearance

Before the videos, Latifa’s last public appearance was in a series of photographs, released by the Dubai government, in which former Irish President Mary Robinson appeared to attest to the princess’s well-being, having lunch with her in Dubai. Robinson told Panorama that she had been misled.

“I was deceived, initially by my good friend, Princess Haya, because she was deceived,” Robinson said. Princess Haya began to explain that Latifa had a rather serious bipolar problem. And he would tell me, in a very convincing way: ‘We don’t want Latifa to suffer more trauma,’ “Robinson told the BBC.

“I didn’t know how to talk to someone who was bipolar about their trauma. And I really didn’t want to talk to her and add to the trauma with a good lunch, “explained the former Irish president.

Tiina Jauhiainen, a close friend of Latifa, told Panorama that the princess was fighting. “She is so pale she hasn’t seen sunlight in months. You can basically move from your bedroom to the kitchen and vice versa, “he said.

Princess Latifa escaped from Dubai in February 2018, but was forcibly returned the following month in what the royal family says was a rescue mission. She claims that she was beaten, drugged and imprisoned after her return. Since then she has been locked up in a royal villa and placed under armed surveillance. He says he wants his passport and to be able to leave the United Arab Emirates.

A friend of Latifa’s, human rights activist David Haigh, who has previously been indicted and detained in the United Arab Emirates on allegations of fraud, hopes the videos will encourage the UN and others to act.

Claim to the international community

“We want politicians, former politicians, world leaders, celebrities and so-called influencers, the people who go to Dubai and the UAE and promote that country, to wake up and see what the reality is,” David Haigh told Sky news.

“People will be on those beaches in Dubai, a few hundred meters from where Latifa is, essentially in solitary confinement, as hostages,” he denounced.

Last March, a London High Court judge said he accepted as proven a series of accusations made by the ex-wife of the ruler of Dubai, Princess Haya, in a legal battle, including that the sheikh ordered the kidnapping of Latifa. The sheikh’s lawyers denied the accusations.

Paris, correspondent