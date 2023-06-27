The daughter of the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ivan Larionov, who died in Novosibirsk at the age of 99, on June 27 revealed to Izvestia the details of the tragedy.

According to Nina Kuvshinova, she placed her father in the Rameli boarding house and could not imagine that an elderly man would be mistreated there. At the same time, the nurse who cared for the veteran strongly recommended that the woman pick him up.

“Well, of course, after such a message, early the next morning, I first went to a boarding house, where she advised me. This is the nurse. I agreed, paid, looked at the conditions there, ”the woman said.

She came to pick up her father from Remeli, accompanied by an ambulance, while the administration did not let her through at first. Then the woman told them that she was breaking the contract and went to the ward to her father. She found him unkempt, shaggy, in a torn T-shirt and diapers. Hematomas and bruises were found on the man’s body. Also, the non-veteran had almost no personal belongings left.

“I couldn’t find anything. Everyone turned away from me, everyone growled at me. We don’t know anything, who you don’t ask, no one knows anything, ”Kuvshinova said.

At the same time, the veteran used to have new things with labels. The man was able to dress and was transported to the boarding house “Health”. There he was put in order – washed, shaved, cut his nails. Also, the veteran was fed, he began to look better.

On June 13, the veteran fell into oblivion, he was called an ambulance and taken to the 25th medical unit. The next day, June 14, the man died.

According to her daughter, the cause of death was named, among other things, cardiovascular insufficiency. However, the woman is convinced that the stress suffered after the beatings in the boarding house also influenced this.

According to Kuvshinova, her father told her that he was beaten by two young men. How many times this happened, the veteran did not specify.

“He himself said that he was beaten, but he could not do anything, he was helpless. He said that he was beaten by two young men. For what, I don’t even know. He never complained about anything,” she said.

The woman has now contacted a lawyer.

Earlier, on June 14, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin instructed to open a criminal case after information in the media about improper care and beating of the guests of one of the private boarding houses for the elderly in the Novosibirsk region.

“Izvestia” learned the details of what happened, and also visited the boarding house during the prosecutor’s check.