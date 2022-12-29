María Navarro Palacio, daughter of Pere Navarro Morera, special State delegate in the Barcelona Free Zone Consortium since 2018 and member of the circle of confidence in the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) of the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has been hired by this department as Communication Coordinator for the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (Inaem). The hiring is the result of a public process in which Navarro obtained a high score in the personal interview. However, Navarro Palacio, 31, had not achieved good scores in the previous, objective tests, based on her experience. The 15-minute interview was conducted behind closed doors on December 21, according to the rules of the contest, which began on November 14, and whose resolution has been brought forward this Thursday. The confidential.

María Navarro was already in the Iceta department with a position of trust, adviser in her personal cabinet, after assuming the Culture portfolio in July 2021. As an applicant for the position at Inaem, Navarro scored 33 points between the two evaluations of the first part, while another of the final 10 applicants achieved 43.17 out of 45 possible. For the opposition, 18 people had initially been admitted, including the journalist from The world Alberto Lucini; the current holder of the position for which she was in opposition, Noelia Molanes (who had obtained it in the last two calls); Beatriz Clemente, former director of communication and marketing digital from the Center for Contemporary Culture Conde Duque, Madrid; or the former advisor to José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes (Iceta’s predecessor Minister of Culture), Diego Delgado Valor, according to public documents available on the Inaem website.

Of the 18, the 10 who scored more than 15 points in that first phase went to the interview. A person familiar with the opposition says that from that first round there were “disputable assessments of the merits of each applicant”, and stresses that “it is an opposition-contest without opposition, because there is no exam, but rather the merits are scored professional and formative and later it goes to the personal interview ”, which has been the one that has tilted the position in favor of Navarro.

The process for the position, temporary and outside the agreement (hence its salary), indicates in its bases that professional merits would be evaluated (with a maximum of 40 points), that is, experience in similar, lower or higher positions; and training (another five as a limit) for academic degrees, courses, seminars, congresses… Navarro’s daughter scored 33 points between the two evaluations, while another applicant, the former director of communication for Conde Duque, achieved 43.17 out of 45, and Molanes, who is currently doing this work, 35.75 points. Another participant in the process points out: “We thought that seeing that these two candidates were presented, one of them would be elected.”

For the interview, a maximum of 19 points could be given. They were held at the Ministry of Culture headquarters on December 21, when the grades for the first phase were already known, and that was where Navarro’s daughter got the best grade of all, 17.25 points out of 19. Molanes got 13 .25 points and Clemente, only 6.75 despite the fact that in the interview it was valued above all to develop the experience for which he had been scored in the first part. In the end, María Navarro scored a total of 50.25 points, above the 49.92 points of Clemente, the best ranked person in the first phase. A person participating in the process told this medium that it was a “simple” interview, in which they asked you what you had done, your experience, and what your knowledge was to aspire to a position like this, all quite smooth.

Contacted by EL PAÍS, both the Ministry of Culture, through a spokesperson, and Inaem, have limited themselves to pointing out that “it is a public selection process that has followed all the steps.” Pere Navarro, also asked by this newspaper, did not want to make any statement.

The contract is for one year, extendable to three, at a rate of 43,200 per year, because it is outside the agreement. The qualifying court was chaired by Jaime Guerra Carballo, Director of Marketing, Advertising and Sponsorship; Marina Albinyana, from the Corps of State Civil Administrators, as secretary, and Marina Muñoz, also from the Corps of State Civil Administrators, as members; Álvaro Granado, from the Secondary School Teachers Corps, and Blanca María Sánchez, from the Traffic Technicians Scale. It was a jury made up, in accordance with the law, of career officials from different ministries.

Pere Navarro Morera was the first secretary of the PSC between 2011 and 2014, a position he reached thanks to his experience as mayor in Terrassa, one of the largest cities in the metropolitan area. While he took the reins of the Catalan socialists, Navarro had to deal with the internal tensions that broke out in the party after José Montilla’s period as president of the Generalitat. With Navarro at the helm, the PSC achieved only 20 deputies and 14% of the votes in 2012. In June 2014 he submitted his resignation.

