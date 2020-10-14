Daughter convicted of an accident in the center of Moscow Mikhail Efremov Anna Maria spoke sharply about the “corrupt” police officers and Russian President Vladimir Putin, for which she was “banned” on Twitter. This 20-year-old girl reported in Instagram…

Note that Efremova considers herself a “non-binary” person, therefore she speaks from a male face, then from a female one.

“In fact, I have vague doubts that they banned me on Twitter because I wrote that all the cops are assholes, and they are. And for the fact that she wrote that Putin is ** lo – and this is so. Drawing conclusions, girls and boys “, – says Efremova in the video in Stories.

On September 8, the Presnensky Court of Moscow issued a verdict to the well-known Russian actor Mikhail Efremov, who pleaded guilty to a “fatal” road accident. He was sentenced to eight years in a general regime colony. During the trial, the man suffered a heart attack.

Recall earlier Efremov's sister Anastasia scolded the relatives of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident.



