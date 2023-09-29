Larisa Guzeeva’s daughter Olga Bukharova lost weight and showed off her figure in a revealing outfit. The corresponding stories appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted footage, the 23-year-old daughter of a celebrity showed off her toned body in cream-colored underwear. “Can you stop bullying me at least temporarily now?” — she signed the video.

In addition, Guzeeva’s relative tried on high-heeled shoes, let down her medium-length dark hair and abandoned makeup.

