United Kingdom.- Recently, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and her daughter, the princess charlottethey gave a little tribute to princess dianasomething that the queen consort did not like at all, Camila Parker.

Yesterday the commemoration of the Mother’s Day in the UKand for this reason the wife of Prince William of Wales shared a couple of photographs of the beautiful moment that she shared with her children to celebrate the beautiful day.

We recommend you read…

But there was something that captured everyone’s attention, because the princess Charlotte wrote a letter to her late grandmother and mother of his father, Princess Diana of Wales, which caused a furor in users on social networks around the world.

“Dear grandmother Diana, I’m thinking about Mother’s Day, I love you very much, dad misses you, much love, Charlotte”, are the beautiful words that the little girl dedicated to the ex-wife of the King Charles III.

We recommend you read…

However, something that also could not go unnoticed was that the princess refused to write a letter to her father’s stepmother, Camila Parker, the current queen consort and wife who destroyed King Charles III’s marriage to Lady Diana.

But that was not all, but little Charlotte’s brothers, princes Louis and George did not want to congratulate the queen consort either, so it would be something that managed to make her furious.

That is why it is speculated that Camila Parker would be very upset to see that despite the years, the image of Princess Diana of Wales remains intact even in death, so she will always be the people’s princess.

In fact, Princess Diana of Wales was one of the members of the British royal family most loved by millions, so Camila Parker will never be able to take her place, something that everyone is more than clear about.

However, there are many who say that the presence that Kate Middleton has is too similar to Lady Di, since she has become a figure loved by millions since she married the rightful heir to the British crown, Prince William.