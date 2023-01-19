Bruno Beatrice, the daughter of the footballer who died of leukemia has no doubts: “My father killed by X-ray therapy for pubalgia”

The untimely demise of Gianluca Vialli seems to have led to something greater. First the statements of Dino Baggiowho confessed to fearing a link between substances taken by active football players and the diseases that later appeared, then the dramatic utterances of Bramble yourself and of Radocioiu. Until it sinks even further back in memory, as witnessed by Claudia Beatrice to the microphones of Rai.

The eldest of Bruno Beatricea former Fiorentina footballer in the seventies, who died at the age of 39 due to leukemia, recalls: “Even if the criminal investigation into our father’s case was closed – he told the microphones of Rai News 24 – there have been other players from that team who died after contracting major illnesses.”

“My father,” he continues, “underwent a long therapy Of X-ray to heal from groin pain, with sessions that lasted from 30 to 45 minutes, which he underwent every other day. By calculating the exposure for a broken finger or leg, we don’t need luminaries to reach the conclusion”.

“There treatment it lasted three months and the doctors hadn’t told him about the dangers of the disease, otherwise he would have been a moron to undergo such a risky therapy. In medical treatises it was written that a treatment with i X-ray it could have led to leukemia after about ten years”.

“The criminal investigation”, he continues, “has been closed, the civil suit is still open, there is some news I can’t talk about. About the other deaths I don’t know what to say. Of course there were other players from that team who contracted major illnesses and passed away.”

