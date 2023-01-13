regina castro 18 years old, also showed that she could not only play her mother Angélica Rivera in a bioseries, but Verónica Castro, as she has just shared a photo where she makes it clear that looks a lot like her.

And it is that on several occasions Regina Castro has always been characterized by being seen as a super model, although her photos are few, this did justice to all of them by showing a part that she has rarely shared the also daughter of Güero Castro.

“The light of my eyes I love you with all my being Rech”, “Beautiful is identical to the father’s sisters”, “How are you more beautiful than normal”, “But it is Reginaaaa herself”, “For Regina? Do you want to kill me?”, write social networks.

Another thing that has caused a stir on the part of this young woman is that, like her older sister Sofía Castro or her mother, she is a fashion lover, which is why she has sometimes shared photos or videos of the designs she uses as Chanel or Prada, the latter being her favorite brand.

It is worth mentioning that despite having the features of the so-called Herald Face, Regina Castro has preferred to stay away from the spotlight, but on Instagram she has been very active.