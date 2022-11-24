The world of football is in mourning after the sad news of the death of one of the daughters of former Barcelona player and Catalan coach Óscar García Junyentwho was in charge of communicating his unfortunate loss on his social networks.

“Vola alt amor meu! (Fly high my love!)”, was the farewell that was accompanied by a photograph of her on her back.

According to ‘ABC’, García’s daughter, 21, andHe was battling cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2019.

In fact, for that year, the coach was at Real Club Celta de Vigo. Then he went to train the French team Stade Reims. There he began to be absent for personal reasons.

On his Twitter account, the man reported that he had returned to Barcelona “for important family reasons.” He thanked “the respect and understanding of his private life and that of his family.” A day later, Óscar García confirmed his withdrawal.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, the Barcelona coach and former player returned to Spain, where his daughter was hospitalized at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital.

“Our condolences from the entire Celtic family. More than ever all our strength”, wrote the Real Club Celta de Vigo.

Likewise, Barcelona expressed its condolences: “FC Barcelona expresses its condolences to the former player and former manager of the Óscar García Junyent Club and to his family, for the loss of his daughter. Rest in peace”.

The Spanish He was not far behind and wrote: “The daughter of our former player Óscar García Junyent has left us. From RCD Espanyol we want to convey our deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace”.

