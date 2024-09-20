American model Delilah Belle Hamlin has posed topless for Vogue magazine. The post appeared on the Instagram page of photographer brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The daughter of famous TV presenter and actress Lisa Rinna and writer and actor Harry Hamlin appeared in one of the shots sitting on the floor with her chest exposed. She tried on fishnet tights over panties and boots with massive soles and wide shafts.

The 26-year-old model also posed in a sheer mini dress covered in rhinestones, as well as a bikini top and denim micro shorts, worn over her bare body.

Earlier in September, Delilah Belle Hamlin’s younger sister, model Amelia Gray Hamlin, went pantsless at the Perfect Magazine party during London Fashion Week.