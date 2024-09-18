American model Amelia Gray Hamlin went pantsless at the Perfect Magazine party during London Fashion Week. The footage is provided by Daily Mail.

The daughter of the famous TV presenter and actress Lisa Rinna and the writer and actor Harry Hamlin visited the Dovetale restaurant in London. For the event, she chose a black leather bodysuit with long sleeves and transparent tights torn at the hips. The 22-year-old model wore the latter over pointed-toe stilettos.

It is also known that the guests included the children of other celebrities: Romeo Beckham, Gene Gallagher and Damian Hurley.

Earlier in September, Amelia Gray Hamlin bared her breasts for M Magazine.