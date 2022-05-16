The daughter is groped, the father beats the abuser

The daughter is groped and touched by a man in the family bar, where the girl was working. The father reached the girl, frightened and shocked, and beat the attacker.

The young woman was harassed by the tipsy worker

The episode, as told by the Legnano edition of “Il Giorno” – took place yesterday, Sunday 15 May. The eighteen-year-old, after the shift, she walked away realizing that she was being followed by the worker, quite tipsy. Which, after reaching her, she kissed and touched her. The young woman somehow managed to call her father who rushed by car to the place where she was stopped. During the arrival, the father of the sexual assault victim met the worker and kicked and punched her.

Investigations by the Carabinieri, girl in hospital in a state of shock

Local police officers and the Carabinieri of the Arconate Company arrived on the scene and are now investigating the incident. The eighteen-year-old was instead rescued by the 118 crews sent by the Lombardy Emergency Emergency Agency and transferred, in a state of shock, to the hospital for investigations.



