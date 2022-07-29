Mother’s Day was not happy at all for this family from Recife, a city in Brazil. The story has one as its protagonist daughter who used Facebook to unmask her husband and mother, who had started a romance while she was hospitalized in intensive care.

Needless to say, the post went viral on the Internet, with a flurry of comments from people who condemned the betrayal, both from the mother of the young woman and from that of her husband. The repercussion of her was such that the author of the post, which she shared in public mode, not only deleted it but apparently deleted her Facebook account.

Although the story of the young woman was deleted, some pages managed to save the post shared by her daughter in time. According to what the girl wrote, it seems that her mother and her husband were a lot bad with her. Furthermore, the protagonist of this story also revealed some details of the betrayal she suffered from what must have been her family.

As already mentioned, the girl spent 78 days in the hospital, in the ward of intensive care. Perhaps just at that moment, the girl’s mother and her husband, who shared the same pain, approached giving life to the story of betrayal.

A daughter accuses her mother and husband of cheating on her while she was hospitalized

The allegations that the woman addressed to her mother are really heavy. The young woman, in fact, said that her mother is the kind of mother who wanted to see her daughter die in the hospital. The goal of all this? Bring it to her home husband.

In addition to the woman’s father, her brothers and son were also impressed by what happened. In fact, when the post was published, one of her brothers posted a very aggressive comment. We do not know when all this happened, but the young woman chose the day of the Mother’s Day to publish the post that went viral on the Internet.