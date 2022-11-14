[Rassegna stampa] – On the day when Mercedes returned to success after a year of abstinence and George Russell finally crowned his run-up to his first career victory, the tensions within the other two top teams of the Circus made the news: Red Bull And Ferrari. In the champion team of everything Max Verstappen pulled out old grudges of the past to justify the choice not to give teammate Sergio Perez the sixth position, which would have helped the Mexican in the run-up to second place in the drivers’ standings, a position currently shared on equal points with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The same Leclerc, on the other hand, he asked his team di make him go up to third position in place of Carlos Sainz, with the same goal. Again the answer was spades. The tensions then continued after the race, to testify how – for very different reasons – inside the two stables you can breathe an air that is anything but idyllic. It is therefore inevitable that most of the Italian newspapers have also focused on the analysis of these two internal ‘feuds’.

“[…] Leclerc is angry – Stefanoacchi writes on The Republic – with the team for not ordering Sainz […] to leave him the podium[…], emblem of diminished ambitions: from the throne to the place of honor. And there is even high tension in Red Bull, with the Dutchman who stole sixth place from Perez […]is scolded by the team, insulted by his teammate […]with an angry reply […]”.

“[…] ask Ferrari for the third place earned by Sainz furiously disqualifies him from the race – look on the Corriere della Sera Giorgio Terruzzi on Leclerc’s behavior – at least. These are requests that arise out of frustration, okay, but they don’t belong to the repertoire of a champion like Charles. Verstappen, when Hamilton gets under, loses the trebizond. As if that weren’t enough, denying the (sixth) position to Perez, fighting for second driver place with Leclerc, signals an excess of arrogance that spreads an opaque patina on his golden helmet “.