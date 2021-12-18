Before the end of 2021, Concacaf and FIFA have confirmed the January and February match schedule for the final round of Concacaf’s qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where eight national teams from the area are facing each other in format back and forth, but there are still six games left, as eight games have been played out of the 14 that are in total.
The octagonal of the Concacaf began in September 2021 and will continue next year, during the FIFA Date of the month of January that will extend until February.
The Mexican national team will hold its next three commitments in a one-week period against Jamaica on January 27 at the National Stadium, in Kingston, while later the Aztec team will play at the Azteca Stadium against Costa Rica and Panama. January 30 and February 2, respectively.
Jamaica vs Mexico
Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).
Kingston; National Stadium.
Mexico vs Costa Rica
Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).
Mexico City; Aztec stadium.
Mexico vs Panama
Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).
Mexico City; Aztec stadium.
It should be remembered that the last round of the zone qualifier for the World Cup will take place during the FIFA Date of March 2022.
At the end of the qualifier, the top three teams will guarantee their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The fourth place will advance to a one-game playoff, scheduled to be played in Qatar, in June 2022.
