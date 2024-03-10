AFP: Macron will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. Such deadlines named AFP agency with reference to the Elysee Palace.

“(The heads of state) agreed to remain in close contact, in particular with regard to the visit of the President of the Republic to Ukraine, which should take place in the coming weeks,” the communiqué said.

It is noted that in addition to this, Macron, during a telephone conversation, promised his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to continue working on creating a coalition to carry out deep strikes, as well as support the Czech Republic’s plans to transfer ammunition to Kyiv.

Earlier, Zelensky announced Macron’s visit to Ukraine. It is noted that the leaders of the two countries discussed the current situation in the combat zone in Ukraine, as well as the recently held international Paris conference in support of the country.