GosNIIAS: sixth generation combat aircraft will appear in Russia by 2050

Sixth generation combat aircraft will appear in Russia by 2050, he wrote in a column for TASS scientific director of the State Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS), academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Evgeny Fedosov.

According to him, specialists are now engaged in preparatory work – the concept of the aircraft is being developed, and opinions are being exchanged with the military. Fedosov expressed the opinion that taking the path of further complicating aircraft is a bad practice.

Currently, the Russian army has only one fifth-generation fighter in service – the Su-57. In addition, development of the Su-75 is underway.

In addition to Russia, the United States and China have fifth-generation combat aircraft. However, the development of such machines is underway in almost all major countries.