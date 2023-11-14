We will have to wait until March 4th for the results of the psychiatric report on Alessia Pifferi: the prosecutor’s clash in the courtroom

We will have to wait for the hearing on March 4th for the outcome of the psychiatric report ordered Alessia Pifferi, the mother who abandoned her daughter at home alone for six long days, without food or water. Diana died of starvation at just 18 months old.

The deadline for the appraisal has been set for February 26th and the results will be communicated in thehearing on March 4. The task was entrusted to psychiatrist Elvezio Pirfo. The latter will also have to establish whether Alessia Pifferi is suffering from some mental disorder and whether, at the time of the facts, she was capable of understanding and wanting. The first meeting between the expert and those chosen by the two parties has been scheduled for next year November 27.

The prosecutor against the report of the prison psychologists

The prosecutor, in the courtroom, requested that the report of the prison psychologists be excluded from the trial, since the meetings had not been authorized and they were not registered. Or for it to be defined unusable and unreliable. For the public prosecutor, the accused would have been manipulated and conditioned by the professionals, who would have provided her with a defensive strategy. However, it would appear that the request was not granted. Now it will be up to the psychiatrist in charge to establish whether Alessia Pifferi is suffering from a cognitive deficit and what her mental conditions were at the time of abandoning her daughter.

The psychologists at the San Vittore prison defined Diana’s mother as a woman with a IQ equal to that of one 8 year old girl.

The accusations against Alessia Pifferi

Alessia Pifferi is accused of multi-aggravated crime. For six days she left her 18-month-old daughter at home alone, without water or food. She went to Leffe to be with her partner. She told the same man that she had left her daughter with her sister and that she had chosen to leave alone because she needed “breathe a little‘”. He had told the others about a babysitter who never existed. No one knew that Diana was alone in the house. Her neighbors didn’t even hear her cry.

It was Alessia herself, on her return, to find her now lifeless. Her mother tried to resuscitate her and when she understood the gravity of the situation, she ran to ask your neighbor for help. He told the police and health workers about a babysitter to whom he had entrusted her. However, her lies were soon exposed. Pifferi confessed, it wasn’t the first time he left her alone: “I thought that bottle of milk was enough for her.”