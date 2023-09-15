The Liga MX transfer market came to an end this Wednesday, September 13. Tigers He was not very active in the transfer window and only hired Carlos Felipe Rodríguez, Eugenio Pizzuto and Marcelo Flores for him Opening 2023.
The signing of the former player of the Arsenal was the one that surprised the most because the 19-year-old midfielder was expected to continue his career in Europe. Flores was on loan last season at Real Oviedo in the Spanish second division, but he had almost no minutes.
Despite rumors of an alleged injury, Marcelo is ready to debut with the UANL team and could soon experience his first minutes as a Tigres player.
Marcelo Flores can play as an attacking midfielder, as well as a winger for both profiles.
Given the absences of Diego Lainez and Sebastián Córdova due to injury, Flores could be considered by Robert Dante Siboldi to make his debut this weekend.
The UANL team will visit Atlas de Guadalajara at the Jalisco Stadium in a match corresponding to matchday 8 of Apertura 2023.
Flores, who already debuted with the senior Mexican National Team in 2021, could come in as a replacement, depending on the match, for Luis Quiñones or Raymundo Fulgencio.
This will be Flores’ first adventure in Liga MX. Was it a good decision to leave the Old Continent to arrive in Tigres?
#date #Marcelo #Flores #debut #Tigres
Leave a Reply