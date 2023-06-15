🚨 The sale of Kevin Castaño (22) to #Blue Cross is the highest in the history of #Golden Eagles: $4M (the club will receive less for commission payments) and 30% is saved in case of future sale ✅🇲🇽

👀 The midfielder of the Colombian National Team 🇨🇴 the medical examinations have already been carried out pic.twitter.com/XlSfR28109

—Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 7, 2023