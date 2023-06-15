The Cruz Azul team continues planning the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be able to win one more title in their history.
Now, the group commanded by the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has closed the signing of the footballer Kevin Brownwho comes from the Águilas Doradas squad of Colombian soccer.
The 22-year-old player is one of the immovable in the most recent calls for Colombia, which is why he is on the coffee team’s tour of Europe.
The Colombian team has two friendly games, the first on June 16 against its counterpart from Iraq, in a match to be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia; The second commitment is agreed for the 20th of the same month, in a match against Germany on the VELTINS Arena field.
That is how It is expected that the midfielder will be ready to travel to Mexico as soon as the activity with his team ends. Upon arrival, you will be carrying out the relevant medical examinations to sign your contract.
Although he will have a short period of adaptation, since he will only spend a week in the preseason alongside his other teammates.
Kevin Brown adds a total of 81 games with the Golden Eagles, the only team so far in his football career, scoring 2 goals and cooperating with 5 assists.
