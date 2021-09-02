Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine began the Apertura 2021 tournament with many casualties from its squad due to various factors, including injuries that affected several players and Jose de Jesus Corona and Luis Angel Mendoza They were among the elements most affected when they were injured at the beginning of the contest.
That forced Juan Reynoso You have to do more rotations than usual. However, the whole of Mexico City has been able to recover several of its players and it is expected that this pair of players will be able to return to activity in mid-October.
According to information from the journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo from TUDN, the Machine could once again have its starting goalkeeper and new midfielder for the second week of October, after both have been able to advance satisfactorily in recovering from their injuries.
In more detailed information, the celestial goalkeeper could be back between the first and second week of October, while the midfielder between the third and fourth week of the month.
