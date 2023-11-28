The day after the autopsy, which will be carried out on December 1st, Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral will be celebrated

The official announcement has arrived regarding the date on which the funeral will be celebrated Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old graduate student from Vigonovo, kidnapped and killed last November 11th by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The funeral will be held at the Abbey of Padua, as previously announced, on December 2nd at 11.30am. One day after the autopsy.

The date and time has been announced where anyone who wants can say goodbye for the last time Giulia Cecchettin.

The funeral of the 22-year-old, brutally murdered by Filippo Turetta, her ex-boyfriend and peer, will be celebrated at 11.30 am next morning Saturday 2 Decemberat the Abbey of Santa Giustina, in Prato della Valle in Padua.

Initially they should have been celebrated in the church of San Martino a Saonaraa small provincial town where Giulia’s family is originally from.

However, the venue was then changed due to the crowds expected for the funeral. We talk about thousands of peoplewhich the small church of Saonara could not have contained.

Basilica of Santa Giustina – Padua

On the day of the funeral, gods will be mounted big screens outside Santa Giustina and the police will be there to ensure smooth traffic and public order.

The lighting of the Christmas tree outside the municipality will be postponed and, most likely, it will come the market was cancelled weekly newspaper based around the Memmia island.

They are also expected important personalities. It is not excluded that the prime minister could also arrive in Padua Giorgia Meloni.

Giulia Cecchettin: Filippo’s interrogation

In the meantime, this morning, the warrant interrogation took place in Verona prison Filippo Turetta.

In the presence of his lawyer Giovanni Caruso and the judge for preliminary investigations Benedetta Vitolothe accused would have exercised the right not to respond.

However, as stated by his lawyer, he would still have paid the same confession made to the German police forces. And that is that he was the one who killed his ex-girlfriend.

He would also have stated that he is trying to reconstruct within himself what happened that evening and what went into his head. The meeting lasted just under an hour and Filippo never mentioned Giulia’s name.

In the meantime, the legal representative of Elena Cecchettin, the victim’s sister, asks for the aggravating circumstance to be recognised stalking.