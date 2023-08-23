The UANL Tigers begin their preparation to face matchday 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament next weekend, this after they will not see activity on the double date this week, after they rescheduled their duel on date 5 for the following week.
At the beginning of the week, the cat team did regenerative work for those who played against Necaxa, while the substitutes played an inter-squad game against the Under-23 category.
One of the novelties is that Diego Reyes could return to activity, since he is already working with the ball after the injury he suffered, so the coaching staff headed by Robert Dante Siboldi I could consider it for the match against the capital.
Unfortunately the return of the reinforcement Ozziel Herrera who was injured in the Leagues Cup He continues to work on his own and it is practically a fact that he will not see action the following weekend either, as they do not want to rush his return.
Despite the casualties he has had, (Eugenio Pizzuto has also joined the casualties of the squad) the current Mexican soccer champion is in the top positions after two wins and two draws remaining undefeated.
