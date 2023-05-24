With only two games to go until the Closing Tournament 2023 ends, the Cruz Azul team continues to work at a forced march to play the next semester in the best possible way.
With the departure of players, talk has also begun about the arrival of other footballers. One of them is carlos salcedoa player who left Bravos de Juárez and who is only one way away from defending the light blue jersey.
This Monday the players returned from vacation to learn about the work plan of the technical director Ricardo Ferretti. They carried out medical examinations and had a brief training with ‘Tuca’.
When does Carlos Salcedo arrive?
It will be in the next few days when the Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo arrives. It is expected that it will be between Wednesday and Thursday when the ‘Titan’ is placed under the orders of Ricardo Ferrettiso that you can meet the campus and perform the corresponding medical examinations.
This is how the central defender will become the first reinforcement of the Machine for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
Carlos Salcedo has defended the cause of teams like Chivas, juarez and Tigres, while abroad he tried his luck with Fiorentina, Eintracht and Toronto, respectively.
At 29 years of age, he played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in addition to winning the 2019 Clausura title with Tigres. Without a doubt, Cruz Azul made a big bet on Salcedo, who will arrive to take the place vacated by the Argentinian footballer Ramiro Funes Mori.
