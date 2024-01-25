In the last hours it emerged that the negotiations between Club América and the Fiorentina from Serie A by the Uruguayan footballer, Brian Rodriguezthey would have fallen due to the delay of the Italian club in closing the transfer of the South American, so the footballer would be taken into account by the Brazilian coach again. André Jardine.
The player already missed the first three games of the tournament on Matchdays 1, 2 and 4, but would be considered for the match against Club Necaxa, corresponding to Date 3 of Clausura 2024 that will be played at the Victoria Stadium this Saturday, January 27 , at 9:05 p.m.
The Águilas are marching with perfect pace in the current Clausura 2024, they are leaders of the classification with 9 points, after winning their first three games, where they have also been undefeated, since they have won their three games with a score of 2-0 against Tijuana, Querétaro and Juárez.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The position of the azulcrema board is not to negotiate more because there is very little time to sell and bring in someone else as the current winter transfer market closes.
In the case of Rodriguezaccording to information from the journalist Claro Sports, Alejandro Orvañanosthe talks went on for a long time and in Coapa they cannot allow the Uruguayan's departure to take place in the last hours of the transfer market, as there would not be time to sign his replacement.
#date #Brian #Rodríguez #return #fields #América
Leave a Reply