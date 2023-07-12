The front Alexis Vega could be back with Chivas very soon. After an injury to his right knee that has sidelined him from professional courts, there is good news for the rojiblanco team.
Since the previous tournament, Alexis Vega began to have discomfort and could not be fully fit for the league. Likewise, the intensity of the annoyance increased, so much so that he was left out of the Mexican team for the 2023 Gold Cup.
Now, and according to the first reports, Alexis Vega would be only a week away from returning to the professional courts, and his return could take place in the game against Athletic Bilbao.
“We were talking about that game because it can also mean for Guadalajara. It was said that his evolution would determine the framework of his return with the Guadalajara team and everything indicates that he will return to the fields for that same match, in which the Flock will face Athletic Bilbao at the Akron Stadium ”commented the journalist Jose Maria Garrido of Claro Sports.
This is how the Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth squad player could be ready to play in the Leagues Cup, where Chivas will face off against Cincinnati in their first match, next Thursday, July 27, at the TQL Stadium court.
Without a doubt, good news for fans of Chivaswho is anxious for one of his best footballers of the moment to return.
