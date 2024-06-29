The visit of UN Secretary General Guterres to Uzbekistan will take place on June 30-July 1

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on June 30-July 1. This became known from a statement by the press service of the President of the Republic, published on the official website office.

“At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, an official visit of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to our country will take place on June 30-July 1,” the message says.

It is noted that the program of the UN Secretary General’s stay in Tashkent provides for negotiations at the highest level. The agenda includes issues of further expansion and strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation of Uzbekistan with the UN and its institutions, as well as current aspects of global politics and regional interaction.

The press service noted that special attention will be paid to supporting measures to achieve the sustainable development goals of Uzbekistan. In addition, during the visit, Guterres will visit a number of industrial and social facilities, hold bilateral meetings and events.

Earlier, Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of developing cooperation between the two countries. It is clarified that the state leaders discussed these topics in the context of the agreements reached after Putin’s visit to Tashkent.