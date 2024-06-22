Deputy head of the Hamas Politburo Abu Marzouk will arrive for negotiations in Moscow on June 24

Deputy head of the Politburo of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Musa Abu Marzouk, will visit Moscow for negotiations on Monday, June 24. The date of the visit is revealed RIA News with reference to an informed source.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, Abu Marzuk is scheduled to meet at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Russian capital.

Earlier, the head of the Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, said that Hamas is open to any initiatives that are aimed at achieving peace in the Gaza Strip, but at the same time satisfy its basic demands. According to him, they approved the ceasefire proposal, which was presented by Qatar and Egypt, more than a month ago – on May 6.