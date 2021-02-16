The new season of the Tinkoff Russian Premier League (RPL) starts on July 25, 2021. The championship will end on May 22, 2022. This is stated in the message that appeared on website tournament on Tuesday 16 February.

The decision was made during a vote on the structure of the calendar of the 2021/22 season during the general meeting of the RPL, which took place earlier on Tuesday in an online format.

At the same time, the final 30th round of the current Premier League season is scheduled for May 16. To date, 19 rounds have been played in the championship.

It is noted that the meeting participants also adopted amendments to the so-called sanitary regulations of the tournament. According to the changes, now, when placing spectators in the stands, the clubs determine the social distance based on the requirements of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor. Previously, they had to ensure the seating of the audience with a distance between people of at least 1.5 meters.

In addition, during the meeting, it was decided to allocate mandatory payments to the football club “Tambov” from the RPL.

“We supported the early allocation of mandatory payments to Tambov from the RPL, but when the club fulfills its requirements, including the restructuring of wage arrears and the receipt of guarantees of additional subsidies from other sources,” the message says.

The RPL also noted that the club notified the league of the team’s withdrawal from the Russian Youth Championship.

The fact that Tambov is experiencing serious financial problems became known at the end of January 2021. It was noted that the situation is such that the club may withdraw during the Russian football championship.